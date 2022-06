Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases stayed in the ten-thousand range for the second consecutive day, reflecting an omicron transmission trend that continues to slow.According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, 15-thousand-797 additional people tested positive for the virus throughout Tuesday, bringing the cumulative total to 18-million-119-thousand-415.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at medical facilities increased by eight from the previous day to 188.Twenty-one more people succumbed to the virus, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-197.