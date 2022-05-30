Efforts to Contain Miryang Wildfire Continue for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts to contain the wildfire that started in the southeastern city of Miryang Tuesday morning continues for a second day.According to fire authorities on Wednesday, one-thousand-657 personnel were dispatched to the scene, as well as 149 units of vehicles and other equipment. Fifty-seven helicopters are being successively deployed since 5:00 a.m.Korea Forest Service Minister Nam Sung-hyun pledged utmost efforts to put out the main fire within the day. Some 48 percent of the fire was extinguished as of 10:00 a.m., with around 301 hectares estimated to be within the affected zone.More than 400 residents in the area were forced to evacuate, but no casualties so far have been reported.The blaze broke at around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on a hill in the city, before spreading quickly amid strong winds and dry conditions. The state agency raised its wildfire response level to the highest Level Three, some two-and-a-half hours later.