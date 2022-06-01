Voter Turnout as of 1 p.m. at 38.3% for Local Elections, 41.8% for By-elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Voter turnout for the local elections as of 1 p.m. Wednesday stood at 38-point-three percent, according to the National Election Commission.The current participation rate combines early voting, during which 20-point-62 percent of the South Korean electorate cast their votes last Friday and Saturday.This means out of some 44-point-three million eligible voters, a little less than 17 million have cast their ballots so far.The 38-point-three percent turnout thus far is five-point-two percentage points lower than the corresponding time in the 2018 local elections, which had ended with a fresh high.By region, South Jeolla Province had the highest turnout of 48-point-one percent, with Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Provinces also posting over 40 percent. Seoul's turnout stood at 38-point-five percent.For the parliamentary by-elections, in which seven posts are up for grabs, voter turnout stood at 41-point-eight percent nationwide.The general public will be able to vote until 6 p.m. COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine will cast their votes between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.