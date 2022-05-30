Ma Dong-seok's Action Flick 'The Roundup' Attracts over 7 Mln Moviegoers

Photo : YONHAP News

The action flick "The Roundup," starring Ma Dong-seok, has attracted more than seven million moviegoers so far, surpassing the total ticket sales for the original film "The Outlaws."According to the Korean Film Council's ticket entry data, seven-point-01 million tickets were sold as of Tuesday, the 14th day since the film's release. "The Outlaws" had sold six-point-88 million tickets in 2017.The film's distribution agency ABO Entertainment said it marks the fastest box office record achieved since director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning black comedy "Parasite."Meanwhile, overall ticket sales at the movie theaters appear to be recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Data from the Korean Film Council found 14-point-six million people had visited theaters in May, marking the first month to exceed the ten-million mark amid the pandemic.In pre-pandemic January 2020, the figure had come to 16-point-eight million.