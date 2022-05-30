Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Ma Dong-seok's Action Flick 'The Roundup' Attracts over 7 Mln Moviegoers

Written: 2022-06-01 14:31:50Updated: 2022-06-01 14:43:31

Ma Dong-seok's Action Flick 'The Roundup' Attracts over 7 Mln Moviegoers

Photo : YONHAP News

The action flick "The Roundup," starring Ma Dong-seok, has attracted more than seven million moviegoers so far, surpassing the total ticket sales for the original film "The Outlaws."

According to the Korean Film Council's ticket entry data, seven-point-01 million tickets were sold as of Tuesday, the 14th day since the film's release. "The Outlaws" had sold six-point-88 million tickets in 2017. 

The film's distribution agency ABO Entertainment said it marks the fastest box office record achieved since director Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning black comedy "Parasite."

Meanwhile, overall ticket sales at the movie theaters appear to be recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Data from the Korean Film Council found 14-point-six million people had visited theaters in May, marking the first month to exceed the ten-million mark amid the pandemic. 

In pre-pandemic January 2020, the figure had come to 16-point-eight million.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >