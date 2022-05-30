BTS Stands against Anti-Asian Hate at White House ahead of Biden Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop superstars BTS have made their first visit to the White House, on a rare invitation from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss ways to address anti-Asian hate crimes.Prior to their meeting with Biden on Tuesday, the septet joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the Briefing Room, where each band member shared their views on the matter on the last day of what is Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the U.S.Through an interpreter, Jimin said he was shocked and devastated by the recent surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S., and that he hopes by speaking about it, it would help eradicate such violence.Suga stressed that it is not wrong to be different, and that equality begins when everyone opens up and embraces differences. Another group member, V, expressed hope to take one step forward towards respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.The White House earlier said Biden and BTS will discuss Asian inclusion and representation, as well as the group's platform as youth ambassadors spreading a message of hope and positivity around the world.The K-pop stars had previously shared their own experiences of discrimination, condemning racial discrimination, hatred and violence.