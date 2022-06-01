Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Remaining COVID-19 Treatment, Temporary Testing Facilities Dismantled

Written: 2022-06-01 15:15:58Updated: 2022-06-01 15:21:32

Remaining COVID-19 Treatment, Temporary Testing Facilities Dismantled

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has suspended operations of its COVID-19 treatment and temporary testing facilities on Wednesday, as the country continues on a normalizing path amid the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, treatment facilities for patients with minor symptoms have been shuttered, except for one location for foreign travelers who test positive upon entering the country.

All remaining 78 makeshift testing sites were dismantled, with COVID-19 testing redirected to public health centers.

Starting Wednesday, overseas travelers will have more days to take their required PCR test, from the previous one to three days upon entry. Also, a previously mandatory rapid antigen test on either the sixth or seventh day is now recommended. 

Quarantine exemptions for minors who enter the country with a vaccinated guardian has been expanded from those six years old and younger to 12 years old and younger.

Meanwhile, a visa-waiver program that allows international travelers to visit the country on a  short-term basis partially resumed Wednesday on Jeju Island and at Yangyang International Airport.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >