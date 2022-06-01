Remaining COVID-19 Treatment, Temporary Testing Facilities Dismantled

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has suspended operations of its COVID-19 treatment and temporary testing facilities on Wednesday, as the country continues on a normalizing path amid the ongoing pandemic.According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters, treatment facilities for patients with minor symptoms have been shuttered, except for one location for foreign travelers who test positive upon entering the country.All remaining 78 makeshift testing sites were dismantled, with COVID-19 testing redirected to public health centers.Starting Wednesday, overseas travelers will have more days to take their required PCR test, from the previous one to three days upon entry. Also, a previously mandatory rapid antigen test on either the sixth or seventh day is now recommended.Quarantine exemptions for minors who enter the country with a vaccinated guardian has been expanded from those six years old and younger to 12 years old and younger.Meanwhile, a visa-waiver program that allows international travelers to visit the country on a short-term basis partially resumed Wednesday on Jeju Island and at Yangyang International Airport.