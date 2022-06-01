Exit Polls: PPP to Sweep 10 of 17 Mayoral, Gubernatorial Posts in Local Elections

Photo : KBS News

Exit poll results suggest the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will take a sweeping majority of the mayoral and gubernatorial posts voted on in the local elections held nationwide on Wednesday.The country's broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS announced the results of a joint exit poll at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, as official voting was wrapping up.The poll predicts the PPP will win ten of the 17 major leadership races, while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is expected to win four. Three races - in Gyeonggi Province, Sejong and Daejeon cities - were too close to call.Incumbent Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon of the PPP stood to keep his job with 58-point-seven percent of the support, while his DP rival Song Young-gil trailed with 40-point-two percent of the votes, according to the exit polls.The race in Gyeonggi Province was within the margin of error, with the PPP's Kim Eun-hye leading her DP competitor Kim Dong-yeon by only 60 basis points.Commissioned by the top terrestrial broadcasters, pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the survey on 104-thousand people leaving 631 voting stations in various regions, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.The poll has a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-six to three-point-four percentage points. Details can be found on the KBS website.