Former Presidential Candidates Lee, Ahn Expected to Win Parliamentary Seats

Photo : KBS News

Exit poll results pointed to former presidential rivals Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo both winning a parliamentary seat in their respective by-election races on Wednesday.The poll, commissioned by the country's three terrestrial broadcasters, predicts the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung to win the Incheon Gyeyang B race, with 54-point-one percent of the ballots. If elected, the former Gyeonggi governor would become a lawmaker for the first time.The seat for the Bundang A district of Seongnam is projected to go to the People Power Party's Ahn Cheol-soo with 64 percent of the support.Exit polls were conducted on two of seven races in the parliamentary by-elections held concurrently with the local elections.Commissioned by KBS, MBC and SBS, pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the survey between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday.The poll has a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus one-point-six to three-point-four percentage points. Details can be found on the KBS website.