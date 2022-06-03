Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NEC: Tentative Final Voter Turnout of Local Elections Tallied at 50.9%

Written: 2022-06-02 08:29:37Updated: 2022-06-02 10:44:36

NEC: Tentative Final Voter Turnout of Local Elections Tallied at 50.9%

Photo : YONHAP News

The final voter turnout for Wednesday's local elections was tallied at 50-point-nine percent, the second lowest for local elections.

The National Election Commission announced the tentative tally after the polls closed for the local elections and parliamentary by-elections.

According to the election watchdog, out of some 44-point-three million eligible voters, 22-point-57 million cast their ballots as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The tally includes the votes during the two-day early voting and those by voters infected with COVID-19.

The turnout of the early voting was tallied at 20-point-62 percent, the largest ever for early voting in local elections, but the final turnout came to 50-point-nine percent, the second lowest ever for local elections.

It marks a fall of nine-point-three percentage points from the 2018 local elections, when it posted 60-point-two percent.

By region, South Jeolla Province posted the highest turnout of 58-point-five percent, while the southwestern city of Gwangju marked the lowest of 37-point-seven percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >