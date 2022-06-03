NEC: Tentative Final Voter Turnout of Local Elections Tallied at 50.9%

Photo : YONHAP News

The final voter turnout for Wednesday's local elections was tallied at 50-point-nine percent, the second lowest for local elections.The National Election Commission announced the tentative tally after the polls closed for the local elections and parliamentary by-elections.According to the election watchdog, out of some 44-point-three million eligible voters, 22-point-57 million cast their ballots as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.The tally includes the votes during the two-day early voting and those by voters infected with COVID-19.The turnout of the early voting was tallied at 20-point-62 percent, the largest ever for early voting in local elections, but the final turnout came to 50-point-nine percent, the second lowest ever for local elections.It marks a fall of nine-point-three percentage points from the 2018 local elections, when it posted 60-point-two percent.By region, South Jeolla Province posted the highest turnout of 58-point-five percent, while the southwestern city of Gwangju marked the lowest of 37-point-seven percent.