US Nuke Envoy to Visit S. Korea This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea this week for talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts as the North appears to be preparing for its seventh nuclear test.The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that Kim will travel to Seoul from Thursday to Saturday.Seoul's foreign ministry said earlier that the top nuclear envoys of the three nations will meet in Seoul on Friday.The State Department said Sung Kim and Japanese Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Funakoshi Takehiro will attend a trilateral meeting hosted by South Korea’s Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn.The department said the three sides will discuss a broad range of issues including the international community’s response to North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile launches and the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.It added that the U.S. envoy will also reiterate the U.S. commitment to seeking dialogue with the North, while continuing to work with the international community to address the North's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.The department said Kim’s travel to Seoul underscores the importance of ongoing close U.S. collaboration with South Korea and Japan on North Korea issues.