N. Korea's New Fever Cases Under 100,000 for Third Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's daily new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, remained below 100-thousand for a third day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 96-thousand-610 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Wednesday.The daily tally stayed below 100-thousand for a third day since Monday.The KCNA did not mention any new deaths.The state media said that more than three-point-83 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and nearly three-point-67 million of them recovered with some 165-thousand receiving treatment.According to figures provided by the North, the number of daily fever cases, which peaked at nearly 400-thousand on May 15, has steadily decreased and has been hovering around 100-thousand since late last month.However, experts have doubts about the North's official tallies, pointing out that the number of deaths is too small compared to the number of fever cases.Under the circumstances, sources in China said on Sunday that North Korean authorities partially lifted the lockdown in Pyongyang at noon that day, less than three weeks after the nationwide lockdown.