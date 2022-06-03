S. Korea's New COVID-19 Cases below 10,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell below ten-thousand, with Wednesday apparently seeing fewer tests due to the elections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that nine-thousand-898 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 32 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18 million-129-thousand-313.The daily tally dropped by about six thousand from a day ago and some 89-hundred from a week ago. It marks the first time in 19 weeks that Thursday tallies fell below ten-thousand.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at medical facilities is down by 12 from a day ago to 176, remaining in the 100s for the sixth consecutive day.Wednesday saw 15 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-212 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.About 88-thousand COVID-19 patients are recovering at home, down some 46-hundred from a day ago.