Liberal Candidates Win in 9 of 17 City, Provincial Elections for Education Chiefs

Photo : KBS News

Liberal candidates won in nine out of 17 cities and provinces in elections for education chief posts on Wednesday.Conservative candidates won in eight regions in the elections to choose new chief education administrators.With more than 99 percent of votes counted in all of the regions as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, incumbent Seoul superintendent Cho Hee-yeon secured 38-point-one percent of votes to win his third term, defeating his conservative rivals.Liberal candidates also won in the cities of Incheon, Gwangju, Ulsan and Sejong as well as in South Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces.In comparison to past elections, however, the number of wins does not constitute the kind of victory liberal candidates are accustomed to, having won in 13 areas in 2014 and 14 in 2018.