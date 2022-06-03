Yoon Interprets Election Results as Public's Call to Revive Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday that he interprets the results of the local elections as the public's call to revive the economy and take care of issues related to the people's livelihoods.Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said in a news briefing on Thursday that President Yoon credited the smooth completion of the local elections to the people's mature civic consciousness.The president then pledged that his government will make an all-out effort to stabilize the livelihood of the people, focusing on the economy more than anything else.Yoon added that his government will now join hands with local governments to revive the economy, saying that the people's lives are very difficult.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) won in a landslide in the local elections on Wednesday.The PPP clinched 12 of 17 gubernatorial and mayoral posts, while the main opposition Democratic Party managed to win in just five contests, including Gyeonggi Province.The PPP also scored victories in the parliamentary by-elections concurrently held with the local elections on Wednesday, clinching five out of seven legislative seats up for grabs.