Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, China Seeking Meeting of their Defense Chiefs on Sidelines of Asia Security Summit

Written: 2022-06-02 10:41:46Updated: 2022-06-02 14:52:47

S. Korea, China Seeking Meeting of their Defense Chiefs on Sidelines of Asia Security Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and China are likely to meet next week for the first time in roughly two-and-a-half years.

The South Korean military said on Thursday that Seoul and Beijing are considering holding a meeting of their defense ministers on the sidelines of the 19th Asia Security Summit, widely known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which will commence in Singapore next Friday.

According to The International Institute for Strategic Studies, which organizes the summit, South Korean defense minister Lee Jong-sup and Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe are both set to attend the gathering.

If the two ministers meet, they are expected to share their countries’ assessments on heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula resulting from North Korea’s preparations for its seventh nuclear test and discuss ways to cooperate on easing such tensions.

China could also take issue with Seoul’s plan to normalize its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) anti-missile systems in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The last time the defense ministers of the two countries held discussions was in November 2019 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Bangkok.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >