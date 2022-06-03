Two S. Koreans Win First Prize in Washington Int'l Competition for Strings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean violinist Wee Jae-won and violist Yun So-hui won top prizes in the Washington International Competition for Strings.According to the Kumho Cultural Foundation on Thursday, 23-year-old Wee grabbed the first prize for violin as well as the audience prize at the competition that closed in Washington last Sunday.Twenty-seven-year-old Yun won the first prize for the viola, becoming the first South Korean to secure the top spot in that category.Both Wee and Yun will receive ten-thousand dollars in prize money. Also as first place winners, they will get an instrument loan for one year of up to 500-thousand dollars.Founded in 1948, the Washington International Competition aims to support and assist young classical musicians in furthering their careers.The Washington International Competition for Strings is open to string players 18 to 28 years old who are not under professional management.