Efforts Under Way to Put out Wildfire in Miryang for 3rd Day

Efforts are under way for a third day to contain the wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province.The Korea Forest Service said that as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters put out some 45 percent of the fire, lower than the estimated 60 percent level that the agency posted on Wednesday night.The agency said the percentage fell after flames that had been extinguished reignited due to piles dead foliage and a lack of forest roads, which expanded damaged areas from 544 hectares to 676 hectares.Upon daybreak, the forest service mobilized 53 helicopters and some two-thousand-450 personnel to put out the fire.The forest agency expressed concerns about spreading wildfire, saying that in addition to the gusts of wind, its direction is constantly changing due to flying sparks.The agency vowed to make its best efforts to contain the main fire by the end of Thursday while focusing on protecting houses and facilities in the area.