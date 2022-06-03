More People to Be Allowed to Visit Cheong Wa Dae from June 12

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from June 12, the daily ceiling on the number of people allowed to tour the former presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae, will be raised by ten-thousand to 49-thousand.The Cultural Heritage Administration unveiled the adjustmenton Thursday.Those wishing to tour Cheong Wa Dae from June 12 can make reservations on “opencheongwadae.kr” from 10 a.m. on Friday. Currently, such reservations can only be booked via the mobile apps Naver, KakaoTalk and Toss.Visitors will be selected in the order of reservations instead of by a lottery and one person will be allowed to make reservations for up to six people instead of the current maximum of four.Longer visiting hours will apply, lasting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of the current 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. period.As in the case of Gyeongbok Palace located south of the compound, Cheong Wa Dae will be closed on Tuesdays.Since opening its doors to the public on May 10, the former presidential compound has attracted more than 570-thousand visitors.