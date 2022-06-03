Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

More People to Be Allowed to Visit Cheong Wa Dae from June 12

Written: 2022-06-02 11:22:28Updated: 2022-06-02 15:29:10

More People to Be Allowed to Visit Cheong Wa Dae from June 12

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from June 12, the daily ceiling on the number of people allowed to tour the former presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae, will be raised by ten-thousand to 49-thousand.

The Cultural Heritage Administration unveiled the adjustmenton Thursday.

Those wishing to tour Cheong Wa Dae from June 12 can make reservations on “opencheongwadae.kr” from 10 a.m. on Friday. Currently, such reservations can only be booked via the mobile apps Naver, KakaoTalk and Toss.

Visitors will be selected in the order of reservations instead of by a lottery and one person will be allowed to make reservations for up to six people instead of the current maximum of four.

Longer visiting hours will apply, lasting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of the current 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. period.

As in the case of Gyeongbok Palace located south of the compound, Cheong Wa Dae will be closed on Tuesdays.

Since opening its doors to the public on May 10, the former presidential compound has attracted more than 570-thousand visitors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >