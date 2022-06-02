Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

WHO Gives Grim Outlook on COVID-19 Situation in N. Korea

Written: 2022-06-02 11:38:23Updated: 2022-06-02 15:33:25

WHO Gives Grim Outlook on COVID-19 Situation in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) gave a rather pessimistic outlook on the COVID-19 situation in North Korea.

Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief, said during Wednesday's briefing that the agency assumes that the outbreak in the North is getting worse, not better, contrary to the regime's claims that the transmission has slowed.

Ryan also said that the WHO has difficulty gaining access to raw data and to ascertained infections on the ground.

The agency official added that the United Nations health agency has made three offers of COVID-19 vaccines to the reclusive country to curb infections and continues to offer aid.

The regime's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that there were 96-thousand-610 new patients with fever nationwide in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The daily number of suspected cases plunged below 100-thousand in the past several days, after peaking at 392-thousand-920 on May 15.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >