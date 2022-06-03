Menu Content

Minor Justice Party Leadership Resigns after Crushing Election Defeat

Written: 2022-06-02 12:06:12Updated: 2022-06-02 16:10:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the minor Justice Party resigned in an assumption of responsibility for the party's crushing defeat in Wednesday's local elections.

During a disbanding ceremony of the party election committee on Thursday, party leader Yeo Young-guk apologized to the public, party members and 191 candidates for failing to give them enough support in the elections.

Yeo said the party leadership will humbly accept the public's judgment and stern warning through the election outcome, and step down in a show of resolve for self-reflection and reforms. The party chief pledged to rebuild the party from the ground up.

As the only progressive party holding parliamentary seats, the Justice Party saw nine local candidates, including two proportional representation candidates for metropolitan councils, emerge victorious in the latest elections. The latest result is far lower the the 37 wins in the previous 2018 elections.
