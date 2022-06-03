DP Leadership Steps Down after Party Routed in Local Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) stepped down after the party was routed in Wednesday's local elections.Following a closed-door party meeting on Thursday, Yun Ho-jung, one of the two co-chairs of the interim leadership committee, apologized to the public and party members for failing to meet their expectations.Yun also thanked the public for its reproach of the party to reform and innovate.Members of a new interim leadership until a party convention in August are expected to be selected at a general meeting of assembly members, as well as the party’s administrative and central committees.Out of 17 key mayoral and governor posts up for grabs during the latest elections, the DP only managed to win five, including one in Gyeonggi Province, three in its traditional stronghold of Jeolla region and one other in Jeju.