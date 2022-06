Photo : YONHAP News

The wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang in South Gyeongsang Province is continuing for a third day, destroying nearly 700 hectares of woodland.The Korea Forest Service said that as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 73 percent of the fire had been put out, after a reignition decreased the rate to 45 percent earlier in the day.The forest service has mobilized 53 helicopters and some two-thousand-450 personnel to put out the fire.Officials are focusing on efforts to prevent the fire from igniting transmission lines at the northern end of the blaze.