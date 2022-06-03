Discussions on Lifting Quarantine for COVID-19 Patients to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will begin discussions on lifting the mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients from this week.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Thursday that it will launch discussions with a panel of experts on new guidelines for Korea's shift to the “soft-landing” phase of the pandemic that include lifting quarantine for COVID-19 patients.Health authorities said the new set of guidelines are expected to be announced at the end of this month, but will relay details of the discussions at an appropriate time.They also urged people in the high-risk group, especially those aged 80 and older, to get a fourth shot.Noting that the number of new infections and severe cases are on a clear downward trend, the government attributed the decline to the elderly's active participation in vaccinations. The number of critically ill patients continues to drop by 20 to 30 percent every week, maintaining a consistent trend.Over 50 percent of those aged 80 and older who enter the fourth month since their third shot have received a second booster shot.