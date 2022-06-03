Yongsan Park Near Top Office to Open Temporarily from June 10

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will temporarily open part of its envisioned “Yongsan Park” near the presidential office for ten days beginning next Friday.The land ministry said on Thursday that it will open areas stretching from the southern side of the presidential office to a sports field located north of the National Museum of Korea, previously used as a garrison for the U.S. Forces Korea currently being returned to the South Korean government.First entrance will begin at 11 a.m. on June 10, and from the following day, the park will be open from 9 a.m. everyday.Visitors will be required to show their identification card to enter after making reservations online at the “Yongsan Park” website or through Naver starting June 5. Up to 500 people will be allowed in at two-hour intervals.Various events will take place in the park under the themes “opened by the people,” “made by the people,” “walking with the people” and “meeting with the people,” providing visitors with an opportunity to see the new presidential office more closely than before.