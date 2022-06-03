S. Korea, China Defense Chiefs to Meet in Singapore Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense chiefs of South Korea and China will hold talks on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, opening in Singapore next Friday.Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday that an agreement has been reached and details of the timetable and agenda are being coordinated.The last time the two countries' defense ministers met was in November 2019 in Bangkok during a gathering of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The upcoming talks are expected to address Seoul’s plans for a more permanent deployment of its THAAD anti-missile base as well as North Korea issues including signs of a possible nuclear test.The ministry also said on Thursday that it held its 20th round of working-level policy talks with the Chinese defense ministry, discussing regional concerns and bilateral cooperation.In accordance with a memorandum of understanding revised last year, Seoul and Beijing have reportedly agreed to open direct hotlines between their navies and air forces in the near future.