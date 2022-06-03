Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan Agree to Continue Communication to Improve Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held director-level foreign ministerial talks in Seoul on Thursday.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the director of its Asia-Pacific affairs bureau, Lee Sang-ryeol, met with his Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro and reaffirmed the need to swiftly improve bilateral relations.The two sides discussed issues of mutual concern, including personnel exchanges.Talks have been accelerating between Seoul and Tokyo to improve strained ties since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office.Foreign minister Park Jin is also seeking to arrange his first visit to Japan as personnel exchanges become possible amid the reopening of the air route between Gimpo and Haneda on June 15 after two years of pandemic closure.In Thursday's talks, the director-level diplomats agreed to continue communication at a faster clip for the restoration of relations. However, the two sides clashed over Dokdo as Japan protested South Korea's maritime survey conducted near the islets last Saturday.In response to Japan’s concerns, Lee stressed that Dokdo belongs to Korea and the survey is a justified activity under domestic and international law.The survey carried out by the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency began on May 28 and will end on June 18.