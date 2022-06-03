Ruling PPP Vows to Humbly Work for the People

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), after a sweeping victory in the local elections, made a unified declaration that they will work humbly for the people.PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok, during a party leadership meeting on Thursday, called the landslide victory "a very gratifying yet intimidating" result. He blamed the unilateral decision making of the main opposition Democratic Party for the backlash resulting in its heavy losses on Wednesday, vowing that the ruling party will work for the people with a humble attitude.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said although the party is still outnumbered by the DP in the National Assembly, he feels confident and reassured after the strong show of support from the people through their votes.The ruling party plans to establish an “innovation committee” dedicated to party reform and the execution of election pledges.