Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling PPP Vows to Humbly Work for the People

Written: 2022-06-02 15:56:06Updated: 2022-06-02 16:41:29

Ruling PPP Vows to Humbly Work for the People

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), after a sweeping victory in the local elections, made a unified declaration that they will work humbly for the people.

PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok, during a party leadership meeting on Thursday, called the landslide victory "a very gratifying yet intimidating" result. He blamed the unilateral decision making of the main opposition Democratic Party for the backlash resulting in its heavy losses on Wednesday, vowing that the ruling party will work for the people with a humble attitude.

PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said although the party is still outnumbered by the DP in the National Assembly, he feels confident and reassured after the strong show of support from the people through their votes.

The ruling party plans to establish an “innovation committee” dedicated to party reform and the execution of election pledges.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >