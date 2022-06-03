Over 800 Being Questioned by Prosecution Over Election Irregularities

Photo : KBS News

Over 800 people, including 51 election winners, are being investigated by the prosecution for violating the Public Official Election Act in the June 1 local elections and parliamentary by-elections.According to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Thursday, over one-thousand people have been indicted over election irregularities while eight were arrested.The indicted include three elected heads of metropolitan governments, six elected education chiefs and 39 local councilors. 41 people, including three elected National Assembly members, have also been indicted.Nearly 34 percent of them are accused of manipulating public opinion, while 32 percent have been indicted on bribery charges.The number of indictments, however, is over 52 percent less than that of the previous local elections held in 2018 where over two-thousand faced charges.