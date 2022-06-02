Final Voter Turnout of Local Elections at 50.9%, Parliamentary By-elections at 55.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's election agency placed the final voter turnout for Wednesday’s local elections at 50-point-nine percent.The final tally announced by the National Election Commission on Thursday matches the tentative count after polls closed at 7:30 p.m. the previous day. It marks the second lowest ever for local elections and the lowest in 20 years.An official at the election watchdog explained that the final voter turnout remained unchanged from Wednesday’s tentative tally, while the total number of voters who cast their ballots slightly changed.The final voter turnout for the by-elections for seven National Assembly seats was also unchanged from Wednesday's tentative tally of 55-point-six percent.By region, the turnout for Bundang-A district of Seongnam was 63-point-eight percent, while Incheon’s Gyeyang-B district showed a turnout of 60-point-one percent.