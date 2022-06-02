DP to Hold Joint Meeting of Lawmakers and Committee Members on Fri.

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will hold a joint session of its National Assembly members and party affairs committee members on Friday to discuss how to deal with the aftermath of its crushing defeat in Wednesday’s local elections.According to DP floor spokesperson Lee Soo-jin, DP floor leader Park Hong-geun decided on Thursday to discuss the party’s next leadership at the joint meeting.Lee said participants of the meeting will engage in constructive discussion, with the agenda focused on the future of the party, a new interim leadership committee and the assessment of the presidential election in March and Wednesday’s local elections.A group of first-time lawmakers of the DP, meanwhile, requested the leadership to immediately convene a general assembly of lawmakers, raising the need for an overall assessment of how the party has been doing over the last five years.In response, Lee said the joint meeting of DP lawmakers and members of the party affairs committee could represent the general assembly of lawmakers.In the absence of the interim leadership committee, Lee explained the party affairs committee, as the party’s top-decision making body, is taking on a greater role, and this makes the joint meeting all the more significant.Leaders of the party quit the interim leadership committee en masse on Thursday over the local elections defeat.