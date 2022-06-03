S. Korea, China Discuss Bilateral Exchanges, Closer Communication

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong and Chinese ambassador to Korea Xing Haiming have held consultations on bilateral relations.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that the two officials met in Seoul earlier in the day and exchanged views on Seoul-Beijing ties as well as Korean Peninsula issues.During the meeting, Cho noted frank discussions between high-level officials in the two countries, in line with the inauguration of a new government in South Korea.He proposed that the two sides, based on the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation, closely cooperate to advance their ties toward a more mature and healthier relationship this year, which marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.To that end, the two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and communication on various levels and to expand cooperation in various areas including the economy, healthcare, climate change and culture.Cho expressed deep regret over North Korea’s ballistic missile provocations that have disrupted regional stability. He asked for China’s active role in discouraging the North from making additional provocations and inducing the country to return to dialogue instead.In response, the top Chinese envoy shared the view on the importance of stability in regional security and the need for advancing South Korea-China relations based on close communication.