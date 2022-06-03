Yoon Likely to Visit Spain for First Overseas Trip as President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly considering attending the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) in Madrid, Spain, later this month.A staffer from the presidential office who declined to be identified told Yonhap News agency over the phone on Thursday that an advance team of protocol and security officials is currently working at the location where the NATO summit will take place on June 29 and 30.If Yoon visits Spain, it would be his first overseas trip since taking office last month.Yoon is unlikely to travel to other countries before or after his trip to Spain.Participants of the summit are expected to discuss a new, U.S.-led security strategy that would connect Europe’s opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Asia’s strategy to keep China in check.Yoon declared the restoration and reinforcement of the South Korea-U.S. alliance at his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul last month. Experts are speculating on whether the South Korean president will mention support measures for Ukraine during the summit.The presidential office said, however, Yoon’s participation in the summit has not been finalized yet, adding that it is necessary to consider various factors and that a final decision will likely come towards mid-June.