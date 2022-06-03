Menu Content

Top Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Talks Friday

Written: 2022-06-03 08:09:00Updated: 2022-06-03 09:44:16

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold talks in Seoul on Friday to discuss North Korea issues.

The foreign ministry in Seoul said that Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn, who took office last month, is set to hold bilateral and trilateral meetings on Friday at the ministry building in Seoul.

His counterparts are U.S. Representative for North Korea Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi, the director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.

The three envoys are expected to discuss response measures to the North’s recent series of missile provocations and the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Chief negotiators from the three countries had previously met for talks in Hawaii in February.

Arriving in South Korea for the talks on Thursday, the U.S. envoy told reporters that there have been some important developments on the peninsula since his last visit, and he was looking forward to having an in-depth discussion with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.
