N. Korea's New Fever Cases Below 100,000 for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's daily new fever cases, suspected to be COVID-19, remained below 100-thousand for a fourth day.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday said that the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 82-thousand-160 more people with fever symptoms in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Thursday.The daily tally stayed below 100-thousand for a fourth day since Monday.The KCNA did not mention any new deaths.The state media said that more than three-point-91 million cumulative cases have been reported since late April, and about three-point-76 million of them recovered with some 153-thousand receiving treatment.According to figures provided by the North, the number of daily fever cases, which peaked at nearly 400-thousand on May 15, has steadily decreased and has been hovering around 100-thousand since late last month.However, experts have doubts about the North's official tallies, pointing out that the number of deaths is too small compared to the number of fever cases.