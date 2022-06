Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea suffered a 5-1 loss to Brazil in a football friendly on Thursday.The men's national football team faced off against the top-ranked team in front of more than 64-thousand fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.Brazil scored the opener in the sixth minute of the match before Hwang Ui-jo netted an equalizer in the 31st minute, the sole goal for the team.The “Taeguk Warriors,” however, allowed another goal in the first half and three more in the second half, with Brazil captain Neymar scoring twice with penalty kicks.English Premier League stars Richarlison, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus were also on the scoresheet.South Korea will face Chile in a friendly match on Monday at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon, followed by Paraguay on June 10 and Egypt on June 14.