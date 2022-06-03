N. Korea Criticized as it Takes Presidency of UN Disarmament Body

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea joined some 40 other nations that have expressed concerns about North Korea's recent series of missile provocations as the North took a one-month presidency of the UN-linked Conference on Disarmament this week.Those countries issued a joint statement to express their concerns on Thursday as the North's Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Han Tae-song, opened a new session.In the statement read by Australian Ambassador Amanda Gorely, the 48 countries plus the European Union expressed grave concerns about North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile capabilities and activities.Those countries said they have decided not to boycott North Korea’s presidency, but remain “gravely concerned” about its “reckless actions which continue to seriously undermine the very value” of the body.The statement called the North's recent missile launches a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a threat to the peace and security of the international community.Ambassador Han dismissed the criticism as unfair and insisted that his country is still technically at war with the United States and it will continue to bolster its defense capabilities as long as the U.S. continues its hostile policy against the North.