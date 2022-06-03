Gov't to Lift Quarantine Rule for Unvaccinated Arrivals from June 8

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will lift the seven-day quarantine requirement for unvaccinated international arrivals and normalize international flights from next Wednesday.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced the decision in a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul on Friday.With the decision, international arrivals will be exempt from the seven-day quarantine mandate regardless of their vaccination status.The government will remove the slot restriction for inbound flights and curfew at Incheon International Airport from next Wednesday to meet the rising air travel demand.This means the number of flights permitted to land once again rise to 40 an hour from 20 and the airport will operate 24 hours for the first time in two years and two months.However, the government plans to maintain the current PCR or rapid antigen test requirements for international arrivals before and after their entry into South Korea.