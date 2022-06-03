S. Korea Reports 12,542 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea increased by some two thousand to rise above ten-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 12-thousand-542 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18 million-141-thousand-835.The daily tally rose by some 26-hundred from a day ago, but dropped by four thousand from a week ago and over 12-thousand from two weeks ago.The number of serious and critical patients receiving care at medical facilities is down by 16 from a day ago to 160, remaining in the 100s for the seventh consecutive day.Thursday saw 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-229 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.About 84-thousand COVID-19 patients are recovering at home, down some 44-hundred from a day ago.