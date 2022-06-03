US-Led RIMPAC Exercise to Take Place June 29

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. has slated its Rim of the Pacific Exercise(RIMPAC), the world's largest international maritime drill, for late June amid escalating tensions with Russia and China.Multinational forces will train in and around the Hawaiian Islands and the Southern California region from June 29 to August 4.Around 25-thousand personnel from across 26 countries, including South Korea, are set to participate. For its part, the Republic of Korea Navy will send around one-thousand service members and a range of ships and aircraft.First conducted in 1971, the exercise aims to enhance joint response capabilities of participating forces and to protect the maritime traffic routes in the Pacific Coast.The biennial exercise will take place amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's greater push to exert influence in the Pacific.