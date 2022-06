Photo : YONHAP News

The main blaze in a wildfire in the southeastern city of Miryang has been brought under control on Friday after burning for four days.According to the Korea Forest Service on Friday, emergency workers took longer than expected to extinguish the fire with a lack of forest trails on top of debris and fallen trees blocking access to the main site.The agency added that 20 helicopters will continue to focus on putting out residual flames at the site as strong winds are predicted in the afternoon.Authorities estimate that around 763 hectares of woodland have burned down so far, while the exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.