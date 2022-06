Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said it is inappropriate to laud the ruling party's sweeping victory in the recent local elections amid an ongoing economic crisis.Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yoon said the nation lies in the path of a “typhoon” of concerns that include the economic crisis, making an apparent call to concentrate on tackling livelihood issues like inflation.Asked whether he intended to meet with the elected municipal chiefs, the president said it would be more meaningful to meet after they have checked up on the state of their region's finances and pending issues.As for seeking a meeting with the leadership of the opposition, Yoon said there is no room for partisan divide when it comes to overcoming national crises.