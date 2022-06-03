Menu Content

Envoys from S. Korea, US, Japan Discuss N. Korea's Nuclear Test Preparations

Written: 2022-06-03 14:21:12Updated: 2022-06-03 15:37:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington's top nuclear envoy has assessed that North Korea is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test at the Punggye-ri testing facility.

At a trilateral meeting of nuclear envoys from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in Seoul on Friday, U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim pledged to closely cooperate with his two counterparts on ways to prepare for all possible scenarios.

Kim said the U.S. is ready to adjust readiness posture in both the short and long term and to bolster defense and deterrence capabilities to protect allied nations against the North's provocations.

Kim urged Pyongyang to positively respond to Washington's proposal of talks without preconditions.

Kim Gunn, the South Korean special representative, said the North's persistent push to advance its nuclear program will only lead to the three countries seeking stronger deterrence against Pyongyang's interests.

The South Korean and U.S. envoys also expressed concerns over the COVID-19 transmission in the North, urging the regime to accept the international community's proposals of cooperation.
