New US Ambassador Formally Sworn In, Set to Arrive This Summer

Photo : YONHAP News

Philip Goldberg was formally sworn in as the new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea prior to his arrival in the country.On its official Twitter account on Friday, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul posted a photo of Goldberg taking the oath during a ceremony held at the U.S. State Department.The embassy said Ambassador Goldberg brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to strengthen the allies' growing global partnership. The State Department said in a media note on Wednesday that the ambassador is expected to arrive later this summer without giving a specific date.A career diplomat, Goldberg previously served as ambassador to Bolivia, the Philippines and most recently to Colombia. He also worked as the State Department's coordinator for the implementation of UN sanctions on North Korea between 2009 and 2010.