Domestic Police Raided 129 Sites in Probe Involving Lee Jae-myung's Wife

The police have raided over a hundred locations in recent days as they investigate allegations that the wife of former Gyeonggi Province governor Lee Jae-myung misused government credit cards in paying for personal expenses.



The anti-corruption unit at Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency last month conducted searches at 129 sites, including restaurants and cafes, as they conduct their investigation into Kim Hye-kyung.



According to sources, the week-long raids took place in mid-May before the June 1 local elections.



Police reportedly scrutinized her credit card transactions, including details as particular as what Kim ordered at restaurants.



Officers will analyze materials seized from the raids to determine whether she misused provincial corporate cards for personal use.



Police have been investigating another power abuse case involving Kim after allegations emerged early this year that a Gyeonggi provincial official had civil servants run private errands for her, such as food delivery.



After his narrow loss in the March presidential election, Lee Jae-myung was elected to parliament in Wednesday's by-elections.