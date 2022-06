Photo : KBS News

U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has lifted quarantine measures that have been in place the past two years following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.The USFK announced on Friday that it has revised down the four-point Health Protection Condition level to the lowest "alpha" as of Thursday, in consideration of the virus situation in the country.The USFK members and employees will be permitted to access facilities such as bars, clubs, public saunas, bathhouses and karaoke rooms, regardless of their vaccination status.They will, however, have to wear masks inside facilities requiring their use as designated by the South Korean government.