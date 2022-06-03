Five Candidates Revealed for Name of New Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Five possible names have been revealed for the new presidential office.In a press release on Friday, the top office said a committee deliberating on the moniker has chosen five entries, which include “the People's House,” “the People's Government Office,” “Mineum Government Office,” “Bareunnuri” and “Itaewon-ro 22.”The office explained that the name “the People's House,” mentioned by President Yoon Suk Yeol in an interview with foreign press, implies that the presidential office belongs to the people.“The People's Government Office” is meant to imply that business conducted within is based on listening to the voices of the people.“Itaewon-ro 22,” similar to that of Britain's 10 Downing Street, combines the street address of the presidential office in Yongsan with the year 2022 when the transition to the complex was made.The name “Mineum” also means “to listen to the public's voice” while “Bareunnuri” translates to "righteous world."The five were unanimously chosen by the committee from some 30-thousand submissions from the public.The names will be put to a public online vote at “www.epeople.go.kr/idea” through next Thursday and the winner will be announced after combining the result with an evaluation by a judging panel in a 70 to 30 ratio.