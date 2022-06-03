Menu Content

S. Korea, Japan Discuss Tokyo's Planned Release of Fukushima's Radioactive Water

Written: 2022-06-03 15:40:37Updated: 2022-06-03 15:43:27

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held a video conference on Thursday to discuss Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that the talks were led by Lee Dong-gyu, the foreign ministry's director-general for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and Kaifu Atsushi, the Japanese ministry's director-general of disarmament, nonproliferation and science.

Following Tokyo's briefing on the safety and environmental assessment of the planned water release, Seoul expressed its concerns over discharging the contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean.

Seoul urged Tokyo to act responsibly in ensuring that the water is objectively and scientifically safe and that the disposal process follows international laws and standards.

While the two sides had previously held related discussions last December and in January this year, they were upgraded to involve director-generals from each side's ministry.

Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority last month approved plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company's water release plan submitted last December.
