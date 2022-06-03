Marine Corps to Join Exercise in Philippines for First Time

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean Marine Corps will participate in a joint exercise in the Philippines this October for the first time.Defense minister Lee Jong-sup held talks with his Filipino counterpart Delfin Lorenzana on Friday and agreed on the inclusion of the Korean Marine Corps as a part of enhanced security cooperation between the two nations.Assessing that discussions with a Korean firm to build patrol frigates for Manila is progressing smoothly, Lee stressed that interoperability with Korean vessels will contribute to advancing the Philippine Navy's combat power.Lorenzana thanked South Korea for its role in modernizing his country's military and expressed hope that defense sector cooperation will continue.The two sides also noted bilateral trust, friendship and partnership ties developed over the years. They agreed to facilitate regular military exchanges including the resumption of a vice ministerial joint committee that has been postponed due to the pandemic.Secretary Lorenzana also extended his congratulations on the launch of a new Korean government and expressed unwavering support for Seoul's denuclearization efforts.