BTS to Appear on Local Music Shows following New Album Release

Photo : YONHAP News

Global K-pop superstars BTS will appear on local music programs for the first time in two years to promote their new album, set to be released next week.According to the group's management agency Big Hit Music on Friday, the septet will perform on Mnet’s “M Countdown” on June 16, KBS’ “Music Bank” on June 17 and SBS’ “Inkigayo” on June 19.The last time the band appeared on a local music show was in March 2020.In the upcoming pre-recorded performances, BTS will showcase "Yet To Come," the lead single from their latest anthology album "Proof" scheduled for release on June 10.The three-disc album will feature many of the group's hit singles, as well as three new songs – "Yet To Come," "Run BTS" and "For Youth." The record will also feature an entire disc of previously unreleased demos and fan-favorite tracks.