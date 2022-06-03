DP Vows Self-Reflection, Reform in Post-Election Meeting

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party is holding a joint meeting of lawmakers and party officials on Friday to discuss the aftermath of its crushing defeat in Wednesday's local elections.In his opening remarks, floor leader Park Hong-keun, serving as acting party chief, said the DP has a responsibility to revamp itself through reform and self-reflection as it stands before party members and the Korean people.He said the first step is to properly assess the public's judgment delivered through the presidential and local elections. Park quoted former President Kim Dae-jung, who said there is no defeat if you learn from the people.Participants are discussing the reasons behind the election loss and ways to innovate the party. Park will gather the opinions and will likely launch a new emergency leadership some time next week.The existing interim leadership resigned en masse on Thursday following the election defeat.